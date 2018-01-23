UNRWA launches global funding push after US aid cuts

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) launched on Monday a global fundraising campaign to sustain resources for its education, health, and other assistance programmes, WAM reports.

The campaign follows the dramatic reduction of funding announced by the United States last week. It aims to raise US$ 500 million.

"I wish to confirm to all Palestine refugees that UNRWA schools [ ] will remain open [and] health care, and other services will be provided. It is a huge challenge, but it is absolutely imperative," Pierre Krahenbuhl, the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, said in Gaza, launching the campaign, ‘#DignityIsPriceless'.

The UN agency said the reduction in US funding could have a significant impact on the daily lives of millions of vulnerable Palestine refugees across Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, and the West Bank including East Jerusalem.

It added that basic education for 525,000 boys and girls at over 700 UNRWA schools; emergency food and cash assistance to 1.7 million Palestine refugees; access to primary health care for 3 million refugees, including pre-natal care; and dignity and human security for 5.3 million refugees, have been endangered as result of the limited funding.

The UNRWA chief underscored that the agency's mandate is "firmly protected" in a UN General Assembly resolution and called on "all people of good will, all institutions, members of the Palestinian diaspora, private companies, and foundations" to extend their support to the campaign.