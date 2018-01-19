UNSC adopts Kazakhstan's Presidential Statement

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Today, according to Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Kairat Umarov, the UN Security Council has adopted the Statement of its President, the Republic of Kazakhstan, on preventive diplomacy in the regional context, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The diplomat noted that the statement included the priorities on nuclear non-proliferation, confidence-building measures and building a nuclear-weapon-free world by 2045 that Nursultan Nazarbayev voiced in his address to the Security Council back in January 2017.

Mr. Umarov said that the adoption of the Statement clearly indicates that the international community accepts Nursultan Nazarbayev's vision and his proposals, adding that now it is necessary to work on their implementation.

In his opinion, the speech Nazarbayev gave at the UN Security Council was a historic one since it was made in Kazakh. The diplomat also added that the peace-loving policy of the Head of State plays an important role in global politics and is recognized and well-respected worldwide.

According to Kairat Umarov, addressing the Council Nursultan Nazarbayev clearly outlined Kazakhstan's approaches to resolving the most pressing and topical issues of the global agenda, as well as specific ways to solve them.

By pointing out the lack of political will and trust between the leaders of countries' and groups of countries and necessity to build relations based on confidence-building measures, says the diplomat, the Head of State sent a very important message to the international community. He stressed that already in 1992, within the framework of the UN General Assembly, Kazakhstan put forward an idea of a Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures.

Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to the UN emphasized that in their speeches members of the Council noted Kazakhstan's peaceful policy as well as the country's contribution to the solution of international problems and that the priorities of Kazakhstan's presidency such as non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, building a regional partnership in Afghanistan and Central Asia as a model of relations between development and security were well-received.

The diplomat admitted that the tasks and priorities outlined by the Head of State set a high bar for the country's Foreign Office and Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

Umarov also spoke about three unusual aspects of Kazakhstan's presidency in the UN Security Council, such as the first-ever official flag installation ceremony for the new members of the Council, meeting on Iran, as well as the first since 2010 visit of the UN Security Council mission to Afghanistan.

In conclusion, Kairat Umarov added that the UN Security Council is also expected to adopt a Presidential Statement on the situation in Afghanistan and assistance from the countries of Central Asia.