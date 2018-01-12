UNSC holds meeting on peace building in West Africa

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Under Kazakhstan's presidency, the UN Security Council held an open briefing and closed consultations addressing the issues of peacebuilding in West Africa, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA press service.

"At the meeting, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) Mohamed Ibn Chambas briefed on the activities of the office for the second half of 2018," the Foreign Ministry said.



According to the Ministry, in his speech, the Head of UNOWAS highlighted positive changes in the political and economic life of many countries of the region, including Liberia, the Gambia, Cote d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, etc. However, he also said that terrorism coupled with the transnational crime remains the main threat to the stability of the region. As other major causes of the instability, he mentioned poverty, unemployment, and a low level of education in the region's countries. In this respect, Mr. Chambas called on the international community to intensify assistance to the region so that to withstand the aforesaid problems.

UN Security Council President and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Kairat Umarov underlined that the security building and humanitarian assistance measures should be implemented in conjunction with promoting the economic development on a comprehensive and agreed basis upon long-term consistent financing.



In principle, Security Council Members praised UNOWAS's current activities in conflict prevention, mediation, and good offices. The delegations expressed concern about the continuing threat of terrorism in West African countries and called to keep strengthening the subregional and regional cooperation for removal of the transboundary threats to peace and security. The speakers also expressed concern about the humanitarian situation in the region and called on the international partners to provide comprehensive assistance to the countries of the region.

