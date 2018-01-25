UNSC holds meeting to discuss chemical weapons use in Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The UN Security Council met to condemn the continued use of chemical weapons in Syria, Kazinform has learned from the MFA's press service.

The participants urged unity in order to look towards the creation of a new, depoliticized structure to replace the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)-United Nations Joint Investigative Mechanism.







In this context, the Russian Federation delegation urged the Council to consider the draft resolution it created along with other like-minded parties, adding that Russia is ready to engage in consultations on the matter.





The representative of Kazakhstan, Council President for January, Kairat Umarov welcomed the proposal of the Russian Federation to create a new mechanism adding that it should be impartial and with a clear mandate, to remove any doubts.

According to him, any delays in this matter would result in the perpetration of further chemical weapons use.