UNSC: Kazakhstan will attempt to restore trust in the international community

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, situation in Afghanistan and Central Asia, and the Middle East will be in the focus of the UN Security Council in January. Kairat Umarov, UN Security Council President for the month of January told the UN News Centre about the Council's tight schedule for this month.

This month President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov, his Russian counterpart Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other dignitaries will participate in the UNSC sessions.



According to Mr. Umarov, since the very beginning of its non-permanent membership in the UNSCE Kazakhstan has defined its role as a country that would seek compromise and attempt to unite various countries within one platform to find solutions to the most pressing problems.



Kazakhstan's priorities in the UN Security Council were highlighted by President Nursultan Nazarbayev in his address to the UNSC Kazakhstan's Concept Vision on Sustaining Global Partnership for Secure, Just and Prosperous World. The address was registered as an official document of the UNSC and disseminated among the UNSC Member States.



For the first time in the UN history Kazakhstan initiated the flag installation ceremony to honor six newly elected UN Security Council Members. "We wanted to give a start to a new UN tradition that, in my opinion, is deeply symbolic, since non-permanent membership is a huge honor, responsibility and trust," Umarov said.



Kazakhstan will host three major events. The Security Council will hold a high-level thematic briefing on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and confidence-building measures on January 18. President Nursultan Nazarbayev will chair the event. Heads of state and ministers are expected to attend.



"We will discuss the problems of conflict prevention and peace preservation that is basically in tune with the article of the Head of State "The Manifesto. The World. The 21st Century" and the key priorities based on the principles of equal and mutually profitable cooperation, respect and observance of the international law, solution of all conflicts through diplomatic efforts and dialogue,"

Ambassador Kairat Umarov to UN noted.



The second topic the UN Security Council will concentrate in January is building regional partnership in Afghanistan and Central Asia. Kazakhstan will be represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov who will chair the session on that topic. Ministers from Central Asia and Afghanistan are set to take part as well.



"Participants of both events on January 18 and 19 will hear an address by UN Secretary General António Guterres. In addition, Foreign Affairs Minister of the Russian Federation Mr. Lavrov is expected to attend," Umarov added.



As the UN President Kazakhstan will also hold open debates on the situation in the Middle East, including Palestine, of course, Astana Process and Africa on January 25.