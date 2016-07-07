UNSC membership - huge responsibility for Kazakhstan, view

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is a huge responsibility for our country and its recognition in the international arena, believes Liter newspaper correspondent Zhanat Sisikenova.

"This year our republic marks 25 years of its independence. Today our country is universally known as a republic that has abandoned its nuclear arsenal and promotes peaceful settlement of political issues thanks to its leader Nursultan Nazarbayev. I am glad that Kazakhstan was elected to the UN Security Council," Ms Sisikenova said.



She hopes that UNSC membership will promote Kazakhstan's image abroad.