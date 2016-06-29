UNSC membership to enable Kazakhstan to update CA region’s problems at international level – National Academy of Sciences

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan has congratulated President Nursultan Nazarbayev on election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018.

Indeed, this a historical success of our country and Kazakhstani diplomacy, the Academy says.

“The participation of our President in important international forums, his speeches regarding the relevant topics of the global and regional security, in particular, his latest initiatives presented at the UNGA’s 70th jubilee meeting in 2015 and at the Global Nuclear Security Summit in 2016 had a positive effect.

The election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council will enable our country to be directly involved in formation of the current global agenda in security and update the most important issues of the Central Asian region at the international level.

We believe that this historical event will promote further strengthening of Kazakhstan’s authority at the global arena,” the message of congratulation reads.