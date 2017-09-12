UNSC unanimously adopts resolution tightening sanctions on North Korea

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution tightening sanctions on North Korea in response to the country's sixth nuclear test. The US-drafted document was supported by all members of the Security Council, including Russia and China, TASS reports.

The new resolution bans the exports of textiles from North Korea and imposes an embargo on gas condensate deliveries to the country. Besides, the UN Security Council has also capped crude oil and refined petroleum products deliveries. The document empowers countries to inspect vessels at sea, in case an embargo violation is suspected. The document includes sanctions against the Workers' Party of Korea, including its Central Military Commission, as well as individual sanctions on North Korean Minister of People's Armed Forces General Pak Yong Sik.



According to the US officials, added to the sanctions imposed on North Korea previously, new restrictions would cut North Korea's exports by 90%. The textile ban alone is expected to cost Pyongyang about $726 million a year.







