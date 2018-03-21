Unsettled weather expected in Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsettled weather will persist in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, according to Kazhydromet.

Kazakhstan's met office warns of precipitation, fog, ice, winds strengthening, and snowstorms.

Thus, fog and ice, and snowstorms are expected in Akmola region. Winds speeds here will reach 15-20 m/s.

Strong winds up to 20-25 m/s will hit Almaty region on Wednesday.

Parts of Kostanay region will be covered in fog. The region will see winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s. Drivers and pedestrians are advised to use caution due to icy road conditions.

Patchy fog and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in North and East Kazakhstan regions.

Patchy fog will cover Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.

Icy road conditions are expected in Pavlodar region.