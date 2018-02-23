Unsettled weather to continue in Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Kazhydromet, unsettled weather will persist on most of the country's territory with the exception of the south and southeastern regions. Forecasters warn of precipitation, fog, ice, and snowstorms.

Fog, ice, snowstorms, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected in East Kazakhstan region.

Parts of Almaty region will be covered in fog. Winds speeds will reach 17-22 m/s.

Fog, ice, and snowstorms are expected in Karaganda region.

Snowstorms will hit Akmola region. Parts of the region will be blanketed in fog.

Meteorologists warn of fog and icy road conditions in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Mangystau regions. Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Zhambyl region.