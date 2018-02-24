  • kz
    Unsettled weather to persist across the country on Saturday

    10:27, 24 February 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsettled weather will persist on most of the country's territory on Sunday. Mets warn of snowfalls, blowing snow, ice, and fog.

    WInd speeds will reach 20-25 m/s in Almaty region. Parts of the region will be covered in fog.

    Fog and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions. East Kazakhstan region will also see blowing snow.

    Parts of South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North-Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions will be blanketed in fog.

     

