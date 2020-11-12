Unstable weather conditions forecast for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather in most parts of Kazakhstan is to be under the influence of the cyclone in the Salekhard area, bringing unstable conditions, precipitation as rain and snow which is to be heavy locally, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Occasional fog, ice, strong wind, and blizzard are expected to hit the country.

Zhambyl region is to see fog, ice, wind at 15-20mps, gusting up to 23-28mps and reaching 30mps and over in the southwest, hit in places.

Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions are to brace for occasional fog, ice, strong wind at 15-20mps, and blizzard; wind is expected to reach 23-28mps in Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog and wind at 15-20mps, gusting up to 23-28mps in the morning and afternoon, are to hit Turkestan region locally.

Occasional fog, ice, strong wind at 15-20mps, and blizzard are in store for Pavlodar and Kostanay regions; wind is to gust up to 23-28mps in Pavlodar region.

West Kazakhstan region is to see fog and ice as well as strong wind at 15-20mps at day time hit in places.

Occasional fog, ice, and snowstorm are predicted for Aktobe region.

Ice and strong wind at 15-20mps are forecast for Kyzylorda region in the morning and afternoon.