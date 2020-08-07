Unstable weather conditions predicted for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Unstable weather is to persist in most parts of Kazakhstan on August 8-10, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

The southern cyclone is said to bring thunderstorm in most of the country as well as strong wind mainly in northwest. Squall is predicted to hit locally. Possibility of hail will be high. Weather without precipitation is expected in eastern Kazakhstan. Winds are said to increase throughout the country.