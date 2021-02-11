Unstable weather conditions to linger in Kazakhstan on Feb 11

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather conditions will linger in much of Kazakhstan due to the fronts, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather forecaster, the north is to brace for snow in places, while the other parts of the country are to see precipitations as rain and snow predicted to fall heavy in the mountain areas in the south. Fog, ice slick, and ground blizzard are forecast in places as well.

Occasional fog, ice slick, and ground blizzard are in store for West Kazakhstan region.

Ground blizzard and fog is to hit Aktobe and Kostanay regions locally.

Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Atyrau, and Kyzylorda regions will see fog and ice slick in places.

Occasional fog is to coat Akmola, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.