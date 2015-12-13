Unstable weather expected in Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is expected in most parts of the territory of Kazakhstan. However, some western, northern and eastern parts of the country will have unstable weather and some precipitation in spots.

As Kazhydromet informs, blizzard, fog, ice-slick and strong wind are forecast for some parts of the country.

Strong wind and blizzard are forecast for East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar regions and even fog in Akmola region.

Strong wind and fog in spots are expected in Almaty region.

Fog is also forecast for Kyzylorda, Mangystau and Karaganda regions.

Fog and strong wind are forecast for Zhambyl and North Kazakhstan regions.

Fog in spots and strong wind during the day are expected in West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions and ice-slick in spots in West Kazakhstan region.

Fog and strong wind and ice-slick are also forecast for Atyrau region for Sunday.

Kostanay region will have to deal with strong wind today.