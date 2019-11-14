Unstable weather forecast for Kazakhstan Nov 14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet RSE issues a weather forecast for November 14.

Fog, ice sleet and snowstorm are forecast for Akmola, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Snowstorm with strong wind of 15-20 m/s is expected in East Kazakhstan region.

Fog will blanket Almaty region during night and morning hours. Rude wind is predicted for Zhalanashkoly district of the region.

Fog and strong wind of 15-20 m/s will be tested by citizens of Zhambyl region.

Foggy weather will not pass Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions. Citizens of Aktobe and Karaganda region are warned about black ice.