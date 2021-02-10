  • kz
    Unstable weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Feb 10

    07:25, 10 February 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The fronts are to bring unstable weather conditions to the greater part of Kazakhstan on February 10. The north is to expect snow here and there, and the south is to see precipitations as rain and snow, predicted to fall heavy in the mountain areas. Occasional fog, ice slick, and strong wind are predicted as well, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    15-20mps wind accompanied with blizzards is to hit Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions locally. Ice slick is also predicted for East Kazakhstan region, and occasional fog is predicted for Kostanay and Karaganda region.

    Mangistau, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions are to see fog and ice slick in places. 15-20mps strong wind with blizzards is forecast for Zhambyl region here and there at night and in the morning.

    Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions are to expect occasional fog, ice slick, and 15-20mps strong wind, predicted to be accompanied with blizzards in West Kazakhstan region.

    Aktobe region is to brace for ground blizzard here and there.

    Fog is to blanket Almaty and Kyzylorda region in places.


