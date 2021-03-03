Unstable weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Mar 3

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather conditions are predicted for March 3 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, most parts of the country are to see ground blizzard, 15-20mps wind, fog, and ice slick.

Fog and ground blizzard as well as southwesterly wind, reaching 15-20mps here and there, are to hit some areas of Kostanay region.

Aktobe region is to expect locally ground blizzard as well as ice slick at daytime. Southwesterly wind, blowing 15-20mps here and there, is also predicted.

Occasional fog and ice slick are in store for West Kazakhstan region. Southwesterly wind turning northwest, reaching 15-20mps here and there, is forecast.

Atyrau region is to see fog and ice slick in places. Southwesterly wind blowing 15-20mps here and there is predicted as well.

Karaganda region is to brace for occasional fog and ground blizzard.

Ground blizzard is to hit in places Akmola region.

Mangistau region is to brace for fog and ice slick in places. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted as well.

Kyzylorda region is to see occasional fog as well as ice slick in places in the morning and afternoon. Southwesterly, southerly wind is to reach 15-20mps at daytime.

East Kazakhstan region is to brace for blizzard, fog, and ice slick in places. Southwesterly, westerly wind, reaching 15-20mps here and there, is expected.

Occasional fog and westerly and northwesterly wind at 15-20mps are in store for Turkestan region.

Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan region locally. Blizzard is to batter in places at daytime. Southwesterly wind, reaching 15-20mps locally, with gusts of up to 23-28mps here and there at daytime, is also predicted.

Zhambyl region is to brace for occasional fog and 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northwestward.