Unstable weather forecast for Saturday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather is predicted in Kazakhstan on Saturday, Kazinform reports with the reference to the RSE Kazhydromet.

Rude wind of 15-20 m/s, ground frost and air temperature drop to 1-3°C is expected in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions.

Strong wind of 15-20 m / s, fog and thunderstorm will hit East Kazakhstan and Almaty region. Foggy weather is also expected during night and morning hours in Atyrau region.

Heavy wind gusting to 15-20 m/s, fog is expected in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions.

Thunderstorm and fog are expected in some areas of Karaganda, West Kazakhstan regions.

Extreme fire hazard remains in some areas of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.