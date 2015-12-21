Unstable weather forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 21

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather will dominate in Kazakhstan today, Kazhydromet says. Snowfall, fog, ice slick and wind speed increase are expected in some areas of the country. Northern Kazakhstan will enjoy sunny weather today.

Ice slick and fog are forecast in parts of Almaty region.

Fog and wind speed increase up to 16-21 m per s are expected in some areas of Zhambyl and Karaganda regions.

Some areas of South Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Kostanay regions will be hit by strong wind up to 15-20 m per s and snow drift.

Ice slick will cover parts of Kyzylorda region.

Black ice and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are expected in parts of Mangystau and Atyrau regions.

Fog will blanket some areas of West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.