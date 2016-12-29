Unstable weather forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 29

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather will stay in most regions of Kazakhstan with frontal-type precipitation to hit some areas, according to the MIA Emergencies Committee.

Heavy snowfall is predicted for mountainous areas. Blizzard and fog, ice slick and strong wind are forecast today too.

Fog will blanket some areas in Zhambyl region. Ice slick and blizzard are expected there too. Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s will hit the region, sometimes reaching to 25 m per s and exceeding 30 m per s in the daytime in south-western parts of the region.

Ice slick and foggy weather are forecast for South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

Gusts of wind in South Kazakhstan region will increase to 15-20 m per s, and to 25 m per s in the daytime.

Blizzard and stiff wind will strike East Kazakhstan, Akmola regions. Fog will descend in some areas of Akmola region.

Fog is also expected in Almaty region. In the area of Zhalanashkol Lake, wind speed will increase to 15-20 m per s.

Black ice is predicted for Mangystau region at night with fog to cover some areas.

Snow drift is forecast for Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions.

Foggy weather is predicted for Karaganda region.