Unstable weather forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 9

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather is forecast for Kazakhstan November 9. Rains and snow, gusting wind, fog and black ice are predicted in most regions, Kazhydromet says.

Black ice, snowstorm and strong gusts of wind up to 15-20m/s, sometimes reaching 23-28m/s are expected in North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.



Fog and snowstorm as well as strong wind up to 15-20m/s are forecast for Karaganda and Kostanay regions. Black ice is expected in some areas of Kostanay region.



Black ice, snowstorm and gusting wind up to 15-20m/s, sometimes 25m/s, are expected in Akmola region.



Fog and ice slick are forecast for Almaty region.



Wind speed in Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions will sometimes increase to 15-20m/s.



Fog will blanket parts of West Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions.