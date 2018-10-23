  • kz
    Unstable weather forecast in north-eastern, eastern regions Oct 23

    07:25, 23 October 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Warm weather is predicted today in most regions of the country. Unstable weather with precipitation is forecast primarily for the north-eastern and eastern parts. Strong wind, ice slick and fog are expected in some areas.

    Fog will descend in North Kazakhstan region today. Wind speed will reach 15-20m/s, sometimes 23-28m/s.

    Fog and ice slick as well as strong wind up to 15-20m/s are forecast for the East Kazakhstan region.

    Strong wind up to 15-20m/s will hit Zhambyl, Turkestan and Mangistau regions in the daytime.

    Fog will blanket Karaganda, Akmola regions and Kostanay region at night and in the morning.

     

