Unstable weather forecast to bring thunderstorms, hail across Kazakhstan Aug 9

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, the national Met Office, has issued the weather forecast for August 9 predicting occasional thunderstorm, possible hail as well as squally wind, which is more likely to blow in the central part of the country. Strong wind is predicted to blow locally throughout the country, Kazinform reports.

Karaganda, Kostanay regions are to be hit by thunderstorm, possible hail, wind at 15-20 mps. Karaganda region is also to expect squall, while Kostanay region is to see fog to blanket here and there in the night and morning.

Thunderstorm is expected to strike locally in Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda regions and in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions in the afternoon. Wind blowing 15-20 mps is anticipated as well.

15-20 mps winds are predicted to blow here and there in West Kazakhstan region as well as in Atyrau region during day time.

Thunderstorm is forecast to hit locally in North Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions, with wind at 15-20 mps to blow in the afternoon.

High fire hazard is to persist in most parts of Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl regions as well as locally in Karaganda, Almaty regions.