Unstable weather in most regions on November 4
Wind speed will increase to 15-28 m/s. In the south-east, east and center of the country wind blast may increase to 30 m/s. Ground blizzard is expected in the north-east and east.
In Akmola region there will be patches of fog and icy spots.
In West-Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions patches of fog and icy spots are expected too with wind blast around 15-20 m/s.
In South-Kazakhstan patchy fog and wind increase to 15-20 m/s, at night wind blast increase to 23 m/s.
In Aktobe, Kostanay regions and during night and morning in North-Kazakhstan there will be patches of fog.
In Pavlodar region ground blizzat, icy spots and 15-20 m/s wind as well as night and morning fogs are expected.
In Zhambyl region there will be patchy fog, icy spots, night and morning wind 23-28 m/s with blast 30 m/s.
In Almaty, Karaganda regions there will be patches of fog, icy spots and wind increase to 18-23% with wind blast to 30 m/s.
In East Kazakhstan there will be blizzard, icy spots and wind increase to 18-23% with wind blast to 30 m/s.
In Atyrau region it will be foggy at night and windy in daytime with wind speed 15-20 m/s.
In Mangystau region in some spots wind will increase to 17-22 m/s.