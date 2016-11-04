Unstable weather in most regions on November 4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Almost in all regions of Kazakhstan fickle weather will prevail in all Kazakhstan regions with patchy precipitation. According to Kazgidromet, patches of fog, icy spots are expected.

Wind speed will increase to 15-28 m/s. In the south-east, east and center of the country wind blast may increase to 30 m/s. Ground blizzard is expected in the north-east and east.

In Akmola region there will be patches of fog and icy spots.



In West-Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions patches of fog and icy spots are expected too with wind blast around 15-20 m/s.

In South-Kazakhstan patchy fog and wind increase to 15-20 m/s, at night wind blast increase to 23 m/s.



In Aktobe, Kostanay regions and during night and morning in North-Kazakhstan there will be patches of fog.

In Pavlodar region ground blizzat, icy spots and 15-20 m/s wind as well as night and morning fogs are expected.

In Zhambyl region there will be patchy fog, icy spots, night and morning wind 23-28 m/s with blast 30 m/s.

In Almaty, Karaganda regions there will be patches of fog, icy spots and wind increase to 18-23% with wind blast to 30 m/s.

In East Kazakhstan there will be blizzard, icy spots and wind increase to 18-23% with wind blast to 30 m/s.

In Atyrau region it will be foggy at night and windy in daytime with wind speed 15-20 m/s.

In Mangystau region in some spots wind will increase to 17-22 m/s.