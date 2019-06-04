Unstable weather likely to continue in Kazakhstan on June 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather accompanied by rains is likely to continue in most of Kazakhstan. However, it will be dry in the southwestern and northeastern regions of the country. Thunderstorm and strong wind are expected, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In Aktobe, Karaganda, Akmola, and Zhambyl regions, there will be a wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps and, perhaps, hail. Akmola region will see patchy fog.

In North Kazakhstan region, patches of fog and 15-20 mps wind with gusts of 23-28 mps are expected. In addition, it may hail there.

In Kostanay region, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps with gusts up to 23 mps. There are chances of scattered hail.

In Almaty, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions, the wind speed will reach 15-20 mps. It may hail in East Kazakhstan region.

Patchy fog is expected in Pavlodar region.

In Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions, there will be a dust storm and a 15-20 mps strong wind. Atyrau and Mangistau regions will see intense heat. What's more, there is still a high risk of wildfire in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions.