Unstable weather persists in Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On March 11, the weather is still unstable in most of Kazakhstan as there will be precipitation, and the western and southwestern parts of the country will see mostly rain. Patchy fog, ice slick, and strong wind are expected, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In North Kazakhstan region, there will be patchy fog, ice slick, snowstorm, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps with some 25 mps gusts.

Akmola and Kostanay regions will also see patchy fog, ice slick, snowstorm and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second. The gusts of wind will be as strong as 23 mps in Kostanay region.



In Almaty region, there will be patchy fog at night and in the morning. In the area near Lake Zhalanashkol, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps, with gusts up to 25 mps.



In Zhambyl region, there will be patchy fog and 15-20 mps wind.

In West Kazakhstan region, patches of fog, ice slick, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps are expected.

Patches of fog and 15-20 mps strong wind are predicted in Atyrau region.



Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions will also see patchy fog.