Unstable weather predicted across Kazakhstan on Sunday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The passage of atmospheric fronts in western and eastern Kazakhstan will cause rains and thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail there, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, in Kostanay, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda regions, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second.

Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions will see patchy fog in the morning.

In Mangistau region, there will be a thunderstorm and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps.



In East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions, there will also be a thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind. Plus, it may hail there.



In Aktobe region, the wind speed will reach 18 mps.



Karaganda region will see patchy fog, dry thunderstorm, and 15-20 mps wind.

It is should be mentioned that intense heat is expected in Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. There is still a high risk of wildfire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Almaty, Zhambyl regions.