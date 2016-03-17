Unstable weather predicted in Kazakhstan March 17

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with local precipitation, black ice, blizzard and wind gusts is predicted for most regions of Kazakhstan today, March 17, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thus, fog and black ice will cover Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions. Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes gusting up to 23-28 m per s will strike these regions too.

Fog, black ice, snow drift and gusts of wind up to 25 m per s are forecast for Kostanay region.

Fog is expected in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions, where wind speed will rise to 15-24 m per s.

Black ice and strong wind up to 15-22 m per s with a snow drift are expected in Aktobe and Atyrau regions.

Kyzylorda region will be hit by a strong wind up to 15-20 m per s. Black ice is expected there too.

Fog, black ice and wind speed increase up to 15-22 m per s is forecast for East Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions.

In Almaty region, nighttime wind speed will make 17-22 m per s.