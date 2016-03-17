Unstable weather predicted in Kazakhstan March 17
Thus, fog and black ice will cover Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions. Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes gusting up to 23-28 m per s will strike these regions too.
Fog, black ice, snow drift and gusts of wind up to 25 m per s are forecast for Kostanay region.
Fog is expected in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions, where wind speed will rise to 15-24 m per s.
Black ice and strong wind up to 15-22 m per s with a snow drift are expected in Aktobe and Atyrau regions.
Kyzylorda region will be hit by a strong wind up to 15-20 m per s. Black ice is expected there too.
Fog, black ice and wind speed increase up to 15-22 m per s is forecast for East Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions.
In Almaty region, nighttime wind speed will make 17-22 m per s.