    Unstable weather to linger in Kazakhstan on Aug 20-22

    14:49, 19 August 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather conditions are to remain in most parts of Kazakhstan in the next three days, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Met Office Kazhydromet, the southern cyclone is to result in thunderstorm; heavy rains are likely in the southwest of the country later in the week. Squall and hail are likely to occur. Later, the brief anticyclone is said to bring an end to precipitation and result in temperature fall in the west. Strong wind is to blow throughout the country locally.


    Weather in Kazakhstan News
