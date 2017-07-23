  • kz
    Unstable weather to rule the day in Kazakhstan

    10:05, 23 July 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather will take hold of most regions of Kazakhstan today. Chances of occasional rains, hail, gusty wind and fog will be high across the country. According to Kazhydromet, only western, southwestern, southern and southeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. 

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Atyrau, Kostanay, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

    Thunderstorm is expected in Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Atyrau, Kostanay, Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Atyrau, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

    Fervent heat is forecast for Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.

