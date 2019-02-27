  • kz
    Unsteady, spring-like weather coming to Kazakhstan

    14:11, 27 February 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady, spring-like weather will grip Kazakhstan from February 28 through March 2, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Snowfall, blizzard and ice slick are expected in northern regions of the country.

    Precipitation, rain and snow mixed as wells as fog and black ice are forecast for the southern parts. The mercury will rise from +5°C to +18°C there.

    Air temperature will be above normal across the entire territory of Kazakhstan.

