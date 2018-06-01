Unsteady summer weather expected this weekend in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with frosts predicted locally will remain in the major part of Kazakhstan on June 2-4, Kazhydromet informs.

Changeable weather with frequent rain, thunderstorms and strong wind will hit Kazakhstan this weekend. Air temperature will drop below the norm by 3-5 degrees bringing frosts to the northern and central parts of the country.

Unlike the rest part of Kazakhstan, the south will enjoy real summer weather with temperature rising up to +27+35, and +38 degrees Celsius locally.