  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Unsteady summer weather expected this weekend in Kazakhstan

    13:44, 01 June 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with frosts predicted locally will remain in the major part of Kazakhstan on June 2-4, Kazhydromet informs. 

    Changeable weather with frequent rain, thunderstorms and strong wind will hit Kazakhstan this weekend. Air temperature will drop below the norm by 3-5 degrees bringing frosts to the northern and central parts of the country.

    Unlike the rest part of Kazakhstan, the south will enjoy real summer weather with temperature rising up to +27+35, and +38 degrees Celsius locally.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!