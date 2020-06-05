Unsteady weather expected in Kazakhstan Jun 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is set today face rains and thunderstorms, squalls, potential hail, high wind and dust storms, Kazhydromet reports.

High wind up to 15-20 m/s, 23-28 m/s, hail are forecast to batter today East Kazakhstan. String wind and dust storm are to sweep through Kyzylorda region.

Wind of 15-20 m/s is expected hit today Turkestan, Almaty, Mangistau, Atyrau region.

Zhambyl is to brace for high wind, squalls and hail. It may also hail in West Kazakhstan with high wind predicted up to 15-20 m/s. Fog is to blanket North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar region in the morning and nighttime. Mets suggests it may hail in Karaganda region today.

High heat is forecast to scorch Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions.

Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Aktobe, Karaganda regions.