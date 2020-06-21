Unsteady weather expected in Kazakhstan June 21

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is set today to cause occasional rains and thunderstorms, squall and hail locally, Kazhydromet reports.

North Kazakhstan is set to face thunderstorms, squalls high wind and hail.

Akmola, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Almaty regions are to observe thunderstorms, and high wind of 15-20 m/s.

Strong wind is forecast to sweep through Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar regions.

Thunderstorms, fog and strong wind are to batter East Kazakhstan.

Thunderstorms, fog and dust storm are expected today in Mangistau region.

High heat is to persist today in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe regions.

Fire threat remains high in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, West Kazakhstan regions locally.