Unsteady weather forecast for Kazakhstan for Sun

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for Sunday, July 5.

Unsteady weather lingers for another day in the southern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan bringing thundershowers, heavy rains, squalls and hail. The rest of the country is set to face weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

Thunderstorms, squalls, hail and high wind are expected today in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions.

Thunderstorms, wind and hail are forecast for Almaty region.

High wind and thunderstorms are to hit Turkestan region.

Strong wind is expected to sweep through Kyzylorda region.

Thunderstorms and fog are to blanket Akmola region.

Kostanay is also to observe fog in the morning and nighttime.

High heat is to grip Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe regions. Fire threat remains high is Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, Aktobe, Atyrau regions.