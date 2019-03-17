Unsteady weather forecast for Kazakhstan Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The major part of Kazakhstan is expected to observe today unsteady weather, while the north and southeast of the country are to enjoy weather without precipitations. Fog, ice slick, increase of wind accompanied by ground blizzard in the north and thunderstorm in the south, Kazhydromet reports.





East Kazakhstan, Kyyzlorda regions are to face fog, ice slick and increase of wind, and thunderstoms locally.



High wind gusting up to 15-20m/s is expected to roll across North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Kostanay, Aktobe regions. Thunderstorms are forecast to hit Turkestan region today.



Fog and ice slick are to linger in Karaganda, Pavlodar and Mangystau regions.