Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jun 9

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather and rains will prevail today in most regions of the country. Heavy rainfall is expected in eastern and southeastern parts. Some areas will be battered by thunderstorms, gusting wind, squall and hail.

As Kazhydromet says, thunderstorms and squall will hit East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Akmola,North Kazakhstan and Almaty regions. Gusts of wind will exceed 20mps. Hail is possible.



Kostanay region will see a thunderstorm and gusting wind up to 15-20mps today.



Kyzylorda and Pavlodar regions will be hit by a thunderstorm, squall and a 15-20mps gusting wind.



Thunderstorm and hail as well as squall are forecast for Karaganda region. Wind speed there will increase to 15-20mps.



Fire hazard risk persists in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl regions.