Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather will stay in most regions of Kazakhstan November 5. Strong wind, rainfall, fog and black ice are forecast in some areas. Ground blizzard will hit northern regions.

According to Kazhydromet, fog and black ice, as well as strong wind and ground blizzard are expected in Akmola region.

A 15-20mps wind, fog and black ice are forecast in Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions. Zhambyl and Almaty regions will see foggy conditions and ice slick. Wind speed in Zhambyl region will increase to 15-20mps.

Fog will descend in Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe and North Kazakhstan regions.

Gusts of wind in the East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions will rise to 15-20mps.