Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Oct 27

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is predicted for most regions of the country on October 27, Kazinform reports.

Rainfall, gusting wind and fog are forecast in some areas, Kazhydromet says.

Gusts of wind in the North Kazakhstan region will increase to 15-20mps, sometimes to 23-28mps.

Wind speed in Pavlodar, Akmola regions will rise to 15-20mps in the daytime, sometimes to 23-28mps. Fog will blanket Pavlodar region.

A 15-20mps wind will hit Kostanay, East Kazakhstan regions.

Foggy weather is expected in the West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Atyrau regions. Gusting wind up to 15-20mps will strike West Kazakhstan region.

A 18mps wind is expected in Karaganda and Aktobe regions. Fog will blanket Karaganda region at night and in the morning.

Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol Lake will increase to 15-20mps.