Unsteady weather predicted for most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unsteady weather will remain in most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday, June 25. Meteorologists predict occasional rains with thunderstorms, bleak wind and hail are expected across the country. Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy nice weather.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, fervent heat will grip Almaty, some parts of Mangistau, Aktobe, and West Kazakhstan regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is in store for Karaganda and Kostanay regions. Gusts of 15-25 mps wind will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Kyzylorda, and South Kazakhstan regions.



Probability of hail will be high in Karaganda, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Kostanay region will see patches of fog.



Extreme fire hazard will persist in most parts of Mangistau, Atyrau, parts of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.