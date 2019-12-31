Unsteady weather predicted in Kazakhstan Dec 31

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is predicted in most regions of Kazakhstan December 31. Snowfall will hit northern areas. Fog and ice slick, snowstorm and gusting wind are forecast as well.

According to Kazhydromet, fog and ice slick are expected in Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Mangistau region. Gusts of wind in the East Kazakhstan region will increase to 15-20mps, sometimes to 25mps.

Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Atyrau and Aktobe regions will see fog, snowstorm and a 15-20mps wind. Black ice is forecast in West Kazakhstan as well.

Fog and black ice are forecast in Almaty region. Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol Lake will rise to 18-23mps.

Snowstorm and a 15-20mps wind will strike Karaganda, Kostanay regions. Gusts of wind in the North Kazakhstan region will increase to 23mps. Fog and ice slick are expected in Karaganda region as well.