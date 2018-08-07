  • kz
    Unsteady weather to continue in most regions of Kazakhstan

    09:35, 07 August 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that inclement weather will rule the day in most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, August 7. According to Kazhydromet, occasional rains, bleak wind, and patches of fog will be observed in most parts of the country.

    High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, parts of Turkestan, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.

    Scorching heat will grip Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, parts of Turkestan, Mangistau, and Kostanay regions.
    Wind with gusts ranging from 15 to 20 mps will batter Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Mangistau, Karaganda, and North Kazakhstan regions will see patches of fog.

