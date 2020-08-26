Unsteady weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The most part of Kazakhstan is forecast to observe today unsteady weather, while the country’s west is set to enjoy weather without precipitations. Thundershowers, heavy rains are predicted to batter locally, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog, squall, high wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s, 25 m/s, and hail are expected to hit today North Kazakhstan.

Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar regions are forecast to wake up to foggy streets. Strong wind is to sweep through Akmola and Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. It may also hail in Karaganda region.

Thunderstorms accompanied by wind are to strike Almaty, Zhambyl regions. Hail and fog are expected in Zhambyl region. Squall and high wind, hail are set to grip Turkestan region.

Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, locally Turkestan, Almaty, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions.