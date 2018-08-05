Unsteady weather to rule the day in Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains with showers, hail, gusty wind, and patches of fog are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, August 5, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Only southern and southeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is forecast for Mangistau, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.



Karaganda, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions will see patches of fog at night and early in the morning.



Chances of hail will be high in Pavlodar region.



Fervent heat will blanket Almaty, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, parts of Zhambyl, and Karaganda regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, parts of Turkestan, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.