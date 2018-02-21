Unsteady weather to stay in Kazakhstan through weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unsteady weather will persist across most regions of Kazakhstan for the rest of the week, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

"Snowfall, blizzard, stiff wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps and icy conditions on roads are forecast for parts of most regions. On some days fogs will blanket the country. Another anticyclone from the European part of Russia will cause temperature drop in the west of Kazakhstan and, then, in other parts of the country," Kazhydromet said in a statement.