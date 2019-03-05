Unsteady weather with precipitations forecast for March 5

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today, March 5, unsteady weather with precipitations with fog, ice slick, snowstorms predicted, Kazhydromet reports.



Wind is to sweep today across Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions accompanied by snowstorms, ice slick and fog.



Ice slick locally, ground blizzard and high wind are to hit Aktobe region in the morning and night.



Strong wind gusting 15-20 m/s is forecast for Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty regions locally.

Ice slick, high wind and fog are expected today to grip East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions.