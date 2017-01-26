Unviersiade 2017 Torch Relay underway in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Torch bearers of the Universiade 2017 Torch Relay in East Kazakhstan region will have to cover a total distance of 12km. The Torch Relay kicked off from the building of the Amanzholov University, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It was akim (governor) of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov who lit up the Universiade flame in Ust Kamenogorsk.







"The fact that Kazakhstan was chosen as the host country of the 28th Winter Universiade demonstrates that the international community acknowledges our contribution to the development of sport and support of young athletes. It is a recognition of President Nazarbayev's authority in the international arena," Akhmetov said.







He also lauded local athletes for clinching 33 medals (13 gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze) at the previous university games.







Governor Akhmetov handed over the torch to three-time Olympic champion Olga Rypakova, one of 60 torch bearers who will carry it to the Boris Aleksandrov Palace of Sport.







The Palace of Sport will be the final destination for the Universiade flame in East Kazakhstan region. After that it will be transported by plane to Almaty city by the best player of Altai volleyball club and the Kazakh National League Damir Akimov.



East Kazakhstan athletes will vie for medals in nine sports at the upcoming 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty city.



