    UNWTO staff hail Kazakhstan's extreme tourism potential

    13:32, 15 August 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Traveling by motorbikes, representatives of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) have arrived in Astana, Kazinform cites Kazakh Tourism JSC.

    "The employees of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), who are traveling by motorcycles on route Spain - Italy - Greece - Turkey - Georgia - Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan - Russia - Mongolia, have arrived in Astana. Most of their route runs through Kazakhstan," Kazakh Tourism JSC posted on social media.

    The guests highly appreciated our country's potential in the field of extreme tourism.

    "Mototourism is developing at an exponential rate all over the world because many people are more and more interested in active recreation. Kazakhstan has huge potential in the development of extreme and adventure recreation," UNWTO employees Antonio Garcia Medrano and Ignacio Aracil Arconada noted.

    Kazakh Tourism JSC provides the UNWTO staff with assistance in Kazakhstan stay arrangements.

     

    Tourism Astana Tourism and Sport
