Up to 10,000 people to ensure smooth running of EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Thousands of people are expected to ensure the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 runs smooth in the Kazakh capital Astana next year.

Ilya Urazakov, deputy head of the Commercialization Department of National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC, revealed the plans to hire up to 10,000 people to serve the event. "Approximately 5,000-10,000 people will serve the exhibition and stay on its territory," Mr. Urazakov said at a press conference on Thursday.



In his words, the total area of the exhibition will be 174 ha. "There will be a special project called EXPO city that will accommodate the staff of the exhibition - up to 10,000 people," he added.



"Operating personnel of the exhibition will take up 70% of accommodation in the EXPO city, while temporary guests will take up - 30%. Security in the city will be tightened, so arriving guests will be subject to preliminary mandatory accreditation," Urazakov added.



It should be noted that the exhibition will kick off in June 2017 and run for three months. So far 103 countries have confirmed their participation.5 million guests are expected to attend the event in Astana.